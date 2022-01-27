OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is reportedly launching next month

Last year, OnePlus added a new entrant to the Nord family with the launch of the OnePlus Nord CE. While not as competitive as Xiaomi or Realme’s mid-range offerings, the OnePlus Nord CE offered a great all-around smartphone experience, as we noted in our review. The device was certainly well received as the company is now looking to follow up with a successor. We got our first look at the OnePlus Nord CE 2 last month via leaked renders. Now a leak suggests the official launch may just be around the corner.

According to tipster Max Jambor, who has a good track record when it comes to OnePlus product leaks, OnePlus plans to launch the Nord CE successor as soon as next month. Render shared by Max points to a February 11 launch — just a couple of days apart from the Galaxy S22 series launch which is reportedly launching on February 9.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 is coming a bit early than we anticipated considering the OnePlus Nord CE came out in June last year. Note that OnePlus hasn’t officially confirmed anything about the Nord CE 2 yet. But if the leak is indeed true, we can expect the company to start teasing the phone in the coming days.

As per previous leaks, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 (codename Ivan) will feature an updated design with a flat, hole-punch display on the front and rectangular camera island on the back. The phone is rumored to pack a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it will reportedly be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 900 chipset (the Nord CE featured Snapdragon 750G SoC). The chipset will be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. As far as camera hardware is concerned, we’re not expecting a huge leap as the phone is expected to feature an identical triple camera setup as the Nord CE, consisting of a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro lens.

Featured image: OnePlus Nord CE 2 leaked render by 91Mobiles