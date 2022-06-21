OnePlus Nord CE 2 receives June 2022 security patches with latest update

After rolling out the Android security patches for June 2022 to the OnePlus Nord 2 last week, OnePlus is now updating the OnePlus Nord CE 2 to the same security patch level. The company has started rolling out OxygenOS A.13 to the device, which includes the June 2022 security patches and some system stability improvements.

OxygenOS A.13 for the OnePlus Nord CE 2 is currently rolling out to users in India. According to screenshots shared by users over on the OnePlus Community Forums, the update is based on the OxygenOS 11 release like the one that rolled out to the OnePlus Nord 2 last week.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Here’s the full changelog for the update:

System Improved system stability Updated Android Security Patch to 2022.6



OnePlus is yet to announce the rollout on its forums, so it might be a while before the OTA notification pops up on your device. If you don’t wish to wait, you can download the incremental update package from the link provided below and flash the update manually. Note that OnePlus typically releases software updates in a phased manner in order to catch any bugs in the release ahead of the wider rollout. Therefore, we don’t recommend installing the update manually if you’re using your OnePlus Nord CE 2 as your daily driver.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 XDA Forums

Download OxygenOS A.13 for the OnePlus Nord CE 2

As mentioned above, we currently have access to the incremental update package from OxygenOS A.12 for the India region only. We’ll update this post with links to the full OTA package as soon as it becomes available.

Have you received OxygenOS A.13 on your OnePlus Nord CE 2? Does it include any other changes? Let us know in the comments section below.

Thanks to XDA Recognized Developer mlgmxyysd and XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for the download links!