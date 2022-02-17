The new OnePlus Nord CE 2 is a minor refresh with a new design, a MediaTek SoC, and 65W fast charging support

After sharing some details about the OnePlus Nord CE 2 over the last few days, OnePlus has finally lifted the covers off the device. The latest mid-ranger from the company is a minor upgrade over the original OnePlus Nord CE, featuring a MediaTek SoC, a high refresh rate display, 65W fast charging support, and an affordable price tag. If you’re in the market for a new mid-range Android smartphone, here’s everything you need to know about the new OnePlus Nord CE 2.

OnePlus Nord CE 2: Specifications

Specification OnePlus Nord CE 2 Dimensions & Weight 160.6 x 73.2 x 7.8mm

173g Display 6.43-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED

2400 x 1080p

90Hz refresh rate

HDR10+ certified

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 SoC MediaTek Dimensity 900 RAM & Storage 6GB LPDDR4x + 128GB UFS 2.2

8GB+128GB Battery & Charging 4,500mAh

65W wired fast charging (1-100% in ~32 minutes)

65W charger included Security In-display fingerprint sensor Rear Camera(s) Primary: 64MP, f/1.7

Ultra-wide: 8MP

Macro: 2MP Front Camera(s) 16MP Port(s) USB 2.0 Type-C

3.5mm headphone jack Audio Single bottom-firing speaker Connectivity 5G (SA/NSA)

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

Dual SIM tray Software OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 Colors Gray Mirror

Bahama Blue

With the new OnePlus Nord CE 2, OnePlus has adopted a new design language that resembles some OPPO devices we’ve seen in the past. Its rectangular camera bump looks a lot like the one on the Find X3 Pro, with its flowing edges gradually blending into the back panel. In fact, the new camera module design looks almost identical to that of the upcoming Find X5 Pro, but with fewer sensors. OnePlus also claims that the Nord CE 2 is its slimmest smartphone since the OnePlus 6T, measuring just 7.8mm without accounting for the camera bump.

Along with the updated design, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 comes with a couple of changes on the inside. Unlike its predecessor, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 packs a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, and it features 65W wired fast charging support. However, OnePlus hasn’t made any noteworthy changes to the display, cameras, battery capacity, or RAM/storage configurations.

Like the original Nord CE, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 comes in two RAM/storage configurations — 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB. It features a similar triple camera setup on the back, featuring a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and 2MP macro camera, and the same 16MP selfie shooter over on the front. The phone comes with the same 6.43-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 4,500mAh battery, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. OnePlus has improved connectivity options, however, and the new OnePlus Nord CE 2 comes with Wi-Fi 6 support and Bluetooth 5.2.

On the software front, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 runs OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 out of the box. This is definitely a bummer, but OnePlus promises to release OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 to the device in the first half of this year. The company has also confirmed that it will release two Android OS upgrades and three years of security updates for the device.

Pricing & Availability

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 will be available in two colorways — Gray Mirror and Bahama Blue. The device will go on sale in India starting February 22, and it will be available for ₹23,999 for the 6GB+128GB model and ₹24,999 for the 8GB+256GB model. Buyers in Europe and the UK will have to wait until March 10 to order the device, and it will be available for a starting price of €349 and £299, respectively.