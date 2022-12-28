Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

OnePlus is gearing up for the launch of the OnePlus 11. And while that is something to look forward to, the company hasn't forgotten the software update scenario of its mid-range portfolio. After releasing a single Open Beta build based on Android 13 for the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, the Chinese OEM is now rolling out the stable OxygenOS 13 update to the budget smartphone.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite OxygenOS 13 OTA

According to a number of user reports on the OnePlus Community forums, the first stable build of OxygenOS 13 for the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite has gone live in the form of software version C.25. The OTA measures nearly 4.5GB and it comes with the Android security patch level of December 2022.

The complete changelog for the update can be found below.

As with all OnePlus updates, the OxygenOS 13 release for the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite will be seeded in a staged fashion. It will only reach a handful of random units first and after OnePlus confirms that it’s stable enough for a wider rollout, it should reach all users.

Download: Stable OxygenOS 13 for the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite

If you don’t wish to wait for the OTA update to reach your device, you can download the region-specific flashable ZIP file from the index below and sideload it yourself. For more detailed instructions, check out our tutorial on manually installing OxygenOS OTA updates. We’ll update this post with other regional builds as soon as they become available.

  • OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite

Thanks to XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for the download link!

Source: OnePlus Community forums