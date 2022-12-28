OnePlus is gearing up for the launch of the OnePlus 11. And while that is something to look forward to, the company hasn't forgotten the software update scenario of its mid-range portfolio. After releasing a single Open Beta build based on Android 13 for the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, the Chinese OEM is now rolling out the stable OxygenOS 13 update to the budget smartphone.

According to a number of user reports on the OnePlus Community forums, the first stable build of OxygenOS 13 for the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite has gone live in the form of software version C.25. The OTA measures nearly 4.5GB and it comes with the Android security patch level of December 2022.

The complete changelog for the update can be found below.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite OxygenOS 13 changelog: Aquamorphic Design Adds Aquamorphic Design theme colors for enhanced visual comfort. Adds Shadow-Reflective Clock, with shadow simulating the orientation of the sun and moon. Adds a Home screen world clock widget to show the time in different time zones. Upgrades to Quantum Animation Engine 4.0, with a new behavior recognition feature, which recognizes complex gestures and provides optimized interactions. Optimizes UI layers for clearer and neater visual experience. Applies real-world physical motions to animations to make them look more natural and intuitive. Optimizes the widget design to make information easier and quicker to find. Optimizes fonts for better readability. Optimizes system icons by using the latest color scheme to make the icons easier to recognize. Enriches and optimizes illustrations for features by incorporating multicultural and inclusive elements.

Efficiency Adds large folders to the Home screen. You can now open an app in an enlarged folder with just one tap and turn pages in the folder with a swipe. Adds media playback control, and optimizes the Quick Settings experience. Adds more markup tools for screenshot editing. Adds support for adding widgets to the Home screen, making information display more personalized. Adds Sidebar Toolbox. You can open floating window inside apps for smooth operation. Upgrades Doodle in Notes. You can now draw on graphics to take notes more efficiently. Optimizes Shelf. Swiping down on the Home screen will bring up Shelf by default. You can search content online and on your device.

Security & privacy Adds an automatic pixelation feature for chat screenshots. The system can identify and automatically pixelate profile pictures and display names in a chat screenshot to protect your privacy. Adds regular clearing of clipboard data for privacy protection. Optimizes Private Safe. The Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) is used to encrypt all files for enhanced security of private files.

Health & Digital wellbeing Adds distance-from-phone, ambient light, and sitting posture reminders in Kid Space. Adds Eye comfort in Kid Space to protect children's vision.

Performance optimization Adds Dynamic Computing Engine to improve the system speed, stability, battery life, and app experience.

Gaming experience Upgrades to HyperBoost GPA 4.0 to stabilize the frame rate and balance the performance and power consumption in key scenarios.

As with all OnePlus updates, the OxygenOS 13 release for the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite will be seeded in a staged fashion. It will only reach a handful of random units first and after OnePlus confirms that it’s stable enough for a wider rollout, it should reach all users.

Download: Stable OxygenOS 13 for the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite

If you don’t wish to wait for the OTA update to reach your device, you can download the region-specific flashable ZIP file from the index below and sideload it yourself. For more detailed instructions, check out our tutorial on manually installing OxygenOS OTA updates. We’ll update this post with other regional builds as soon as they become available.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite India (CPH2381_11_C.25) Full OTA



Thanks to XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for the download link!

Source: OnePlus Community forums