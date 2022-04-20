OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite’s design and key specs revealed in a fresh leak

OnePlus will soon be launching a bunch of new products in India, including the OnePlus 10R and OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite. The company has already confirmed a launch event for April 28 and revealed some key details about both smartphones. Now ahead of the official launch, more details have surfaced about the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite.

Last week, OnePlus confirmed that the Nord CE 2 Lite would pack a 5,000mAh battery and support fast charging via a 33W SuperVOOC charger. However, the company stopped short of revealing further details. Now a fresh leak has given us our very first look at the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite’s design.

•128GB base storage Blue & Black color options Price under 20k pic.twitter.com/xTNwCCYSQY — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) April 20, 2022

The leaked renders confirm previous speculations of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite packing a similar design to the Nord CE 2. While both phones look quite similar, there are a few notable distinctions here. As you can see, the upper portion that surrounds the rectangular camera module has a textured design on the Nord CE 2 Lite. The sensor arrangement is also a bit different. But other than that, both models look pretty much identical.

As far as specifications are concerned, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is expected to feature a 6.58-inch LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will be reportedly powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 SoC, paired with 6GB/8GB RAM, and is said to feature a 64MP primary shooter on the back, followed by two 2MP auxiliary cameras.

According to the leak, the phone will be available in at least two colors — Blue and Black — and will be priced under ₹20,000. With the official launch event just over a week away at this point, we won’t have to wait too long to learn more about the latest addition to the Nord lineup.

