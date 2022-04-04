OxygenOS A.11 brings March 2022 security patches to the OnePlus Nord CE 2

OnePlus has rolled out the March 2022 security patches to quite a few devices over the last few weeks. The company kicked off the rollout with its flagship OnePlus 9 series late last month and followed up with similar updates for the OnePlus Nord, Nord N200, and Nord N10 5G just a few days ago. Now, the recently launched OnePlus Nord CE 2 is getting a similar treatment with its latest OxygenOS update.

OxygenOS A.11 for the OnePlus Nord CE 2 has already started rolling out to some users. As mentioned earlier, it includes the Android security patches for March 2022, along with system stability improvements and camera optimizations. Here’s the full changelog for the latest OxygenOS update for the Nord CE 2:

System Improved system stability Updated Android Security Patch to 2022.3

Camera Optimized camera experience



As with all OxygenOS updates, OxygenOS A.11 for the OnePlus Nord CE 2 is rolling out in a phased fashion. This means that it will only reach a handful of users initially. A wider rollout should follow as soon as OnePlus confirms that the update isn’t riddled with any issues or bugs.

If you haven’t received the OTA notification on your OnePlus Nord CE 2 yet, you can head over to the Software Updates section in the device settings to check for the update. If you still don’t get it, you can download the firmware package from the link below and install the update manually. Make sure you download the correct OTA package corresponding to the version of OxygenOS currently installed on your device.

Download OxygenOS A.11 for the OnePlus Nord CE 2

At the moment, we only have access to the incremental firmware update packages from OxygenOS A.10 and OxygenOS A.09. We’ll update the post with links to the full firmware package as soon as it becomes available.

Thanks to XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for the download links!