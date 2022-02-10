OnePlus Nord CE 2 is launching next week, and these could be its specifications and pricing

The next OnePlus Nord phone is right around the corner. Dubbed the OnePlus Nord CE 2, it’s set to take the reins from the last year’s Nord CE as the company’s newest mid-range offering. We have been hearing about the phone for some time now, with leaked renders and specs giving us a fair idea as to what to expect from the phone. Previous leaks pointed at a February 11 launch, but that’s not happening as we now have an official confirmation from OnePlus.

In a tweet earlier today, OnePlus confirmed that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 is coming next week. The launch will take place on February 17, and OnePlus says it’s going to be “a little more than you would expect.”

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is coming soon, and it’s going to be #ALittleMoreThanYoudExpect. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/kXNO5ps0Wu — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) February 10, 2022

OnePlus has shared a 10-second video teaser that gives us a glimpse of the phone’s overall design. The design matches what we have seen so far in leaks, with the phone featuring a flat, hole-punch display and a rectangular camera module on the back with two big cutouts for cameras. Interestingly, the upcoming OPPO Find X5 Lite will reportedly feature the same design as the Nord CE 2.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 is expected to offer notable improvements over its predecessor. According to tipster Yogesh Brar, the phone will pack a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 900 SoC. For reference, the last year’s model packed Snapdragon 750G chipset. The phone will reportedly pack 6GB/8GB RAM, a triple camera setup (64MP primary + 8MP ultrawide + 2MP macro), a 16MP front camera, and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. On the software side, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 will reportedly ship with OxygenOS 11.3 based on Android 11. Finally, we’re told the phone will be available in Blue and Black colors.

As per a separate leak from tipster Abhishek Yadav, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 could be priced at ₹23,999 for the base model and ₹24,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant.