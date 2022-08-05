OnePlus starts rolling out stable OxygenOS 12 to the OnePlus Nord CE 2

OnePlus rolled out the first OxygenOS 12 Open Beta build for the affordable OnePlus Nord CE 2 last month, giving users a chance to experience Android 12 ahead of the stable rollout. After a few weeks of testing on the beta channel, OnePlus has now started rolling out the first stable build of OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 for the device.

According to a recent post on the OnePlus Community forums, the stable OxygenOS 12 release for the OnePlus Nord CE 2 has started rolling out in an incremental fashion. The update (software version C.05) brings all the features Google introduced in Android 12, a few optimizations from OnePlus, and the Android security patches for July 2022. Here are all the key changes included in the stable OxygenOS 12 release for the OnePlus Nord CE 2.

OxygenOS 12 for the OnePlus Nord CE 2

Key changes System Optimized desktop icons with improved textures, by using a design inspired by brand-new materials and uniting lights and layers Optimized AI System Booster to 2.1 to support the system to run smoothly even when the load is high Optimized software algorithm and improved face recognition to better identify the features and skin color of different figures Dark mode Newly added three adjustable levels, bringing a more personalized and comfortable user experience Shelf Newly added style options for Cards, making data contents more visual and easier to read Newly added access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf, allowing you to search multiple contents on your phone, including Apps, Settings, Media Data, etc Newly added OnePlus Watch Card in Shelf, to easily glance at your health status Work Life Balance Newly added Work Life Balance feature, allowing you to effortlessly switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings Newly supported automatic Work/Life mode switching, based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time, also bringing customized App notification profiles according to the personalization Gallery Newly supported switching between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognizing the best-quality pictures, and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more pleasing Canvas AOD Newly added diverse styles of lines and colors, for a more personalized lock screen experience with inspiring visuals Newly added multiple brushes and strokes and support for color adjustment



As mentioned earlier, OxygenOS 12 for the OnePlus Nord CE 2 is rolling out incrementally. This means it will initially reach a small percentage of users, with a broader rollout to follow in the coming days. If you’ve not received the update, you can manually check for it by heading over to the software updates section in the device settings. In case you’ve installed the update and are facing issues, you can roll back to the Android 11 release by flashing the rollback package provided in the original announcement post.

Source: OnePlus