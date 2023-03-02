The biggest news from OnePlus over the past month wasn't its new OnePlus 11 smartphone but was instead news that it'd be releasing a new foldable handset sometime in 2023. As the world waits to see what the company has in store for its first foldable, another one of its upcoming handsets has leaked in full, giving us a great look at what's to come.

As far as looks, we've seen the OnePlus Nord CE 3 renders leak late last year, but now we're getting detailed specifications of the handset that could see a release sometime in July. The specifications and new information come from Steve Hemmerstoffer, better known by his online persona OnLeaks, who has shared the information exclusively with website MySmartPrice.

According to the information, OnePlus Nord CE 3 will have a large 6.72-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, it'll be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G processor with the option for either 8GB or 12GB RAM. In addition, the handset will come in 128GB and 256GB internal storage options. When it comes to the cameras, the handset will have a three camera setup on the rear, consisting of a 50MP main camera, 8MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro camera. It'll also have a 16MP front-facing camera.

When it comes to battery life, you should be able to get a full day of use on a single charge thanks to the handset's large 5,000mAh battery. Of course, if you ever need to charge up, the smartphone will offer up to 80W of fast charging. For the most part, this is looking like a really solid device, especially considering that it's pricing will most likely be relatively affordable, if the past is any indication. As mentioned before, this handset could arrive in July, and could become one of the best affordable Android handsets on the market.

Source: MySmartPrice