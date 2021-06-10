The OnePlus Nord CE 5G offers all the core features you’d want in a mid-range phone

After weeks of teasers, OnePlus has finally lifted the covers off its latest mid-range phone — the OnePlus Nord CE 5G. As seen in previous leaks, the device packs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 750G chip, up to 12GB of RAM, a 64MP triple camera setup, and a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G: Specifications

Specification OnePlus Nord CE 5G Dimensions & Weight 159.2 x 73.5 x 7.9mm

170g Display 6.43-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED

2400 x 1080p

20:9 aspect ratio

90Hz refresh rate

sRGB, DCI-P3 support SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G

Adreno 619 RAM & Storage 6GB/8GB/12GB LPDDR4x RAM

128GB/256GB UFS 2.1 storage Battery & Charging 4,500mAh battery

Warp Charge 30T Plus fast charging support Security In-display fingerprint sensor Rear Camera(s) 64MP f/1.79 primary camera, EIS, PDAF+CAF

8MP f/2.25 wide-angle camera, 119° FoV

2MP f/2.4 monochrome camera Front Camera(s) 16MP f/2.45, EIS Port(s) USB 2.0 Type-C Audio 3.5mm headphone jack

Single bottom-firing speaker Connectivity Bluetooth 5.1

802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band Wi-Fi

NFC

GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou, A-GPS, NaVIC

Dual-SIM card slots

SA/NSA 5G Software OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11

The OnePlus Nord Core Edition (CE) 5G is exactly what its name suggests. It’s a mid-range Nord device that offers all the core features you’d want from a phone in this price range. It packs a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that refreshes at 90Hz and offers Always-on display capabilities, the 5G-enabled Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chip that offers optimal performance for daily use, up to 12GB of RAM so you can multitask with ease, and up to 256GB of storage so that you can install as many games or click as many photos as your want.

On the camera front, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G features a respectable triple camera setup on the back, consisting of a 64MP f/1.79 main camera, an 8MP f/2.25 wide-angle camera with a 119° FoV, and a 2MP monochrome camera to aid with portrait shots. Over on the front, it has a 16MP selfie shooter. While the phone may seem like a typical mid-ranger so far, it does feature a couple of extras that you won’t find on most other devices in this price range. These include a 3.5mm headphone jack, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and SA/NSA 5G capabilities. The phone is backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports OnePlus’ Warp Charge 30T Plus fast charging technology.

Another factor that gives the OnePlus Nord CE 5G an edge over other similarly priced devices is its software. The phone runs OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 out of the box, which delivers a fast and smooth, bloatware-free experience. That’s hard to come by on competitors from Xiaomi and Realme, and it will probably be one of the main factors influencing buyer decision. If you’re thinking of getting the phone, stay tuned for our review to know if it’s actually better than its competitors or not.

Pricing & Availability

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be available in three colorways — Blue Void, Charcoal Ink, and Silver Ray. It will go on sale via OnePlus’ website and Amazon.in starting from June 16. The device will be available for pre-order for Red Cable Club members starting tomorrow. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is priced at ₹22,999 (~$315) for the 6GB/128GB variant, ₹24,999 (~$342) for the 8GB/128GB variant, and ₹27,999 (~$383) for the 12GB/256GB variant.