Last month, OnePlus expanded its mid-range portfolio with the launch of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G. Since its launch, the phone has received a couple of software updates aimed at fixing user-reported bugs and improving the overall software experience. Now OnePlus is rolling out yet another update to its latest mid-ranger.

OxygenOS 11.0.4.4 is rolling out to the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, and it brings with it the updated security patches, improved camera performance, and more. Most notably, the latest update improves the face unlock experience, charging speed, and front camera performance. Users can also expect better low-light shots in the Nightscape mode. Finally, the update also bumps the security patch level to June 2021 (via FoneArena).

Here’s the full changelog for the OxygenOS 11.0.4.4 update:

System Improved the face unlock experience Improved the charging speed Improved system stability and fixed known issues

Camera Improved front camera performance Reduced noise in dark areas of NIGHTSCAPE photos Optimized the video call experience



If you rock a OnePlus Nord CE 5G and reside in India, look forward to an OTA hitting your device in the coming days. You can also check for the update manually by heading to Settings > System > System Updates. As always is the case with phased rollouts, it might take several days before the update can reach every unit, so don’t worry if you haven’t received the update notification just yet.

As a refresher, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is a competitive mid-range offering from OnePlus. It offers a 6.43-inch AMOLED 90Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, a 64MP primary shooter, a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast charging support, and runs Android 11 out-of-the-box with OxygenOS 11 on top. You can read more about the phone in our detailed review here.

