OnePlus Nord CE 5G gets OxygenOS 11.0.5.5 with camera and system improvements

OnePlus’ latest mid-range smartphone — the OnePlus Nord CE 5G — is getting another software update. The latest update builds upon the system and camera improvements that rolled out with the previous release, with optimizations for overheating control management, image clarity and stability, and white balance consistency. If you haven’t received the update on your phone yet, you can download the firmware package from the link below.

OxygenOS 11.0.5.5 for the OnePlus Nord CE 5G has already started rolling out to users in India, and it has the following changelog:

System Optimized overheating control management Improved the stability and fixed known bugs

Camera Improved the image clarity and stability Improved the white balance consistency for better imaging uniformity Improved the imaging quality of Nightscape



As with all OxygenOS updates, OxygenOS 11.0.5.5 for the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will roll out in a staged fashion. This means that the update will only roll out to a few users today. Once OnePlus confirms that it doesn’t have any major issues, it should roll out to more users. Therefore, you might have to wait a few days to get the OTA notification on your device. For those who wish to skip the wait, we’ve provided download links for the firmware package below.

Download OxygenOS 11.0.5.5 for the OnePlus Nord CE 5G

Thanks to XDA Recognized Developer yshalsager for the download link!