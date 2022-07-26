Download: OnePlus Nord CE is getting its stable Android 12 update with OxygenOS 12

Well, that didn’t take long. Less than a month after its initial Open Beta release, a stable version of OxygenOS 12 is ready for the OnePlus Nord CE. It’s been a long road for the device — We’re quickly approaching Android 13‘s official launch — but if you’ve been holding your breath for the Android 12 update, you can finally exhale.

According to a number of user reports on the OnePlus Community forums, the first OxygenOS 12 stable update for the OnePlus Nord CE has started rolling out to some users in India in the form of software version C.04. The OTA measures nearly 4GB and it also bumps the Android security patch level to July 2022.

Here’s the complete changelog:

System Optimized desktop icons with improved textures, by using a design inspired by brand-new materials and uniting lights and layers Optimized AI System Booster to 2.1 to support the system to run smoothly even when the load is high

Dark mode Newly added three adjustable levels, bringing a more personalized and comfortable user experience

Shelf Newly added style options for Cards, making data contents more visual and easier to read Newly added access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf, allowing you to search multiple contents on your phone, including Apps, Settings, Media Data, etc Newly added OnePlus Watch Card in Shelf, to easily glance at your health status

Work Life Balance Newly added Work Life Balance feature, allowing you to effortlessly switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings Newly supported automatic Work/Life mode switching, based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time, also bringing customized App notification profiles according to the personalization

Gallery Newly supported switching between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognizing the best-quality pictures, and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more pleasing

Canvas AOD Newly added diverse styles of lines and colors, for a more personalized lock screen experience with inspiring visuals Newly added multiple brushes and strokes and support for color adjustment



As with all OnePlus updates, the OxygenOS 12 stable release for the OnePlus Nord CE will roll out to users in a staged fashion. It will only reach a handful of users first and after OnePlus confirms that it’s stable enough for a wider rollout, it should reach all users.

Download Stable OxygenOS 12 for the OnePlus Nord CE

If you don’t wish to wait for the OTA update to reach your device, you can download the region-specific flashable ZIP file from the index below and use the Local upgrade method to update to the latest release. We’ll update this post with other regional builds as soon as they become available.

OnePlus Nord CE India (EB2101_11_C.04) Full OTA



Thanks to XDA Recognized Developer mlgmxyysd and XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for the download link!

Source: OnePlus Community Forums