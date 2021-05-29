OnePlus Nord CE leaked specs suggests it’ll compete with Samsung’s Galaxy A52

OnePlus gave birth to the OnePlus Nord lineup last year with the OnePlus Nord, a device that launched with the very first non-800-series Snapdragon CPU used by OnePlus, the Snapdragon 765G. It also came with a similar design footprint, up to 12 GB of RAM, and up to 256 GB of storage. Then, the company followed it up with the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and the OnePlus Nord N100, two devices that pack way more sensible specifications, LCD displays, and cut a lot of other corners especially compared to the regular OnePlus Nord. The rumor mill is going wild on new devices in this series. Now, another new device is coming on the OnePlus Nord lineup: the OnePlus Nord CE. And it looks like OnePlus might want to position this device as competition to Samsung’s Galaxy A52 5G.

According to a report by Android Central, the phone will come with a Snapdragon 750G SoC with a 64MP camera, a 16MP camera at the front, and a 6.43-inch AMOLED panel. If these specs sound familiar, it’s because they are. The Galaxy A52 5G also comes with a Snapdragon 750G and a 64MP camera, and compared to the OnePlus Nord CE, it has an arguably better 32MP front shooter and a 6.5-inch display, with the difference that the one in the Nord CE refreshes at 90Hz and the one in the Galaxy A52 5G refreshes at 120Hz.

While it might be close to a Galaxy A52, it’s not quite one. There’s also the fact that the Galaxy A52 will be getting 3 years of software updates. While OnePlus does deliver up to 3 years of updates on their flagship smartphones, they have only committed to 2 years on the original OnePlus Nord and only a year for the Nord N10 5G and the Nord N100. It’s safe to say, then, that the Nord CE will be getting 2 years of updates at most.

Of course, we’ll have to see how OnePlus’ 2021 Nord lineup looks like once it’s out, and whether it can stand a chance against the phones it plans to compete with.