OnePlus Nord CE receives March 2022 security patches in latest update

OnePlus isn’t the best company around when it comes to quick updates. We’re about halfway through March at this point, and the March 2022 security patch level that Google released on March 7 hasn’t appeared on any OnePlus devices. Thankfully, that looks like it might finally change, starting with the OnePlus Nord CE.

OnePlus has started rolling out the March security update to the OnePlus Nord CE. There’s no official announcement for the update yet, so we don’t know which regions it’s currently rolling out in, but there is at least one report on the OnePlus Forums. The update carries a build number of 10.0.16.16.EB13DA, and in addition to including the March patches, it also fixes an issue with colors when capturing a photo.

OxygenOS 11.0.16.16.EB13DA Changelog Camera Fixed the issue that color displays inaccurately when taking pictures System Updated Android security patch to 2022.03

The new release comes shortly after an update rolled out to the OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus 8 series, OnePlus Nord, and OnePlus Nord CE. Most of the exciting changes were for the OnePlus 9RT, while the OnePlus 8 series received the February security patch level, and the Nord/Nord CE simply received bug fixes.

The OnePlus Nord CE was released last year as another budget device, with a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset, 6-12GB RAM, a 4,500mAh battery, and three rear cameras. It was followed up by a sequel last month, the OnePlus Nord CE 2, which swapped the Snapdragon chipset for a MediaTek Dimensity 900. The newer model also has 65W fast charging support, the same 5G support, and OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11.

The only download available right now is an incremental update for the India firmware, provided by Some_Random_Username. You can download it at the link below, and we’ll update this post once more downloads become available.

OxygenOS 11.0.16.16 for OnePlus Nord CE