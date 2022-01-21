OnePlus Nord CE, Nord N10, Nord N200 pick up January 2022 update

Hot on the heels of the January 2022 update for the OnePlus 9 series, the OnePlus Nord CE, Nord N10, and Nord N200 are also picking new updates. The new update for the OnePlus Nord CE brings updated security patches, improves system stability, and adds 5G support for models in Qatar and Hong Kong. Meanwhile, updates for the Nord N10 and Nord N200 only pack January 2022 patches.

According to user reports on OnePlus forums, the company has started rolling out OxygenOS 11.0.14.14 to the OnePlus Nord CE. The update weighs 115MB and bumps the security patch level to January 2022. In addition, it also enables 5G and IMS support for units in Qatar, Hong Kong, and Ireland.

Screenshot credit: OnePlus forum member Anmolx

OxygenOS 11.0.14.14 update changelog:

System Improve the system stability Updated Android security patch to 2022.01

Network (for global variant only) Enable 5G and IMS function in Qatar Enable 5G and IMS function in Hong Kong Enable IMS function in H3G Ireland



The OnePlus Nord N10 and Nord N200 are also being treated to a new software update. The Nord N10 is getting OxygenOS 11.0.4 while the Nord N20o is receiving OxygenOS 11.0.5.0.

OxygenOS 11.0.4/11.0.5.0 changelog:

System Updated Android Security Patch to 2022.01



With the staged OTA rollout currently underway, owners of the OnePlus Nord CE, Nord N10, and Nord N200 can look forward to receiving the OTA notification in the coming days. If you don’t want to wait, you can download the latest firmware package from the download section below and manually update your device.

Download links

Full OTA links aren’t live yet.

Thanks to XDA Member Some_Random_Username once again for sharing the download links!