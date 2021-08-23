OnePlus Nord CE update brings optimized camera effects and updated security patches

Hot on the heels of the OnePlus Nord update earlier today, the OnePlus Nord CE is also picking up a new software build. The OnePlus Nord CE received its last update in late July, which optimized overheating control management and improved the camera performance including the image clarity, Nightscape, and white balance consistency. With OxygenOS 11.0.6.6, OnePlus is further optimizing the camera experience while also improving the overall system performance.

OnePlus has started rolling out OxygenOS 11.0.6.6 to the OnePlus Nord CE users in India, Europe, and North America. The latest update bumps the Android security patch level to July 2021 and brings Google GMS to 2021.06. In addition, OnePlus says they have also optimized the camera effects as well as the system performance.

The complete changelog for OxygenOS 11.0.6.6:

System Improved system performance Updated Android security patch to 2021.07 Upgrade Google GMS to 2021.06

Camera Optimized camera effects to take a better photo



OxygenOS 11.0.6.6 has begun rolling out to the OnePlus Nord CE and users can look forward to receiving the new update in the coming days. As always, the update is rolling out in a phased manner, so it might take some time before it reaches every device. If you don’t want to wait though, we have provided OTA links below for you to manually update your device. Download the correct build corresponding to your model from the list below and install it using the “Local Upgrade” option found within the device settings.

Download OxygenOS 11.0.6.6 for the OnePlus Nord CE 5G

Full OTA links for global and European models aren’t live yet.

India (11.0.6.6.EB13AA​): Full OTA

Global (11.0.6.6.EB13DA): NA

Europe (11.0.6.6EB13BA): NA



Thanks to XDA Recognized Developer yshalsager for the download link(s).