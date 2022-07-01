OnePlus rolls out the first OxygenOS 12 Open Beta build for the OnePlus Nord CE

OnePlus today kicked off the OxygenOS 12 Open Beta program for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series, releasing the first Android 12-based beta builds to the devices. But those aren’t the only OnePlus devices getting a taste of Android 12 ahead of the stable rollout. OnePlus has also opened the OxygenOS 12 Open Beta program for the affordable OnePlus Nord CE, and the first Android 12 beta build for the device is now rolling out to users.

In a recent post on the OnePlus Community forums, OnePlus announced the beta program for the OnePlus Nord CE and released the first Android 12 beta build to users in India. As with the update for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series, the Android 12 beta build for the OnePlus Nord CE brings the revamped OxygenOS interface, enhanced Canvas AOD feature, a new Work Life Balance feature, and more to the phone. Here’s the full changelog for the first Android 12 beta release for the OnePlus Nord CE:

OnePlus Nord CE OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 changelog

System Optimized desktop icons with improved textures, by using a design inspired by brand-new materials and uniting lights and layers Optimized AI System Booster to 2.1 to support the system to run smoothly even when the load is high

Dark mode Newly added three adjustable levels, bringing a more personalized and comfortable user experience

Shelf Newly added style options for Cards, making data contents more visual and easier to read Newly added access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf, allowing you to search multiple contents on your phone, including Apps, Settings, Media Data, etc Newly added OnePlus Watch Card in Shelf, to easily glance at your health status

Work Life Balance Newly added Work Life Balance feature, allowing you to effortlessly switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings Newly supported automatic Work/Life mode switching, based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time, also bringing customized App notification profiles according to the personalization

Gallery Newly supported switching between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognizing the best-quality pictures, and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more pleasing

Canvas AOD Newly added diverse styles of lines and colors, for a more personalized lock screen experience with inspiring visuals Newly added multiple brushes and strokes and support for color adjustment



Additionally, the build packs the Android security patches for June 2022. The update is based on OxygenOS 12.1 and its underlying build number is C.03.

If you wish to try OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 on your OnePlus Nord CE ahead of the stable rollout, you can download the firmware by following the link below and follow the instructions provided in the announcement post to flash it on your device.

Download: OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 for the OnePlus Nord CE

Before flashing the build, make sure your phone has at least 30% battery and a minimum of 4GB storage space. Also, take a full backup of your data.

Source: OnePlus Community Forums