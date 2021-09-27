OnePlus Nord CE receives September security patches with latest update

OnePlus has started rolling out OxygenOS 11.0.9.9 for the OnePlus Nord CE. The update follows the OxygenOS 11.0.6.6 rollout from late last month, and it includes the Android security patches for September. In addition, the update brings a couple of new features and bug fixes.

OnePlus Nord CE XDA Forums

As per a screenshot shared on the OnePlus Community forums, OxygenOS 11.0.9.9 for the OnePlus Nord CE brings the following changes:

System Support ambient display screenshot Added the Files by Google app, find files faster with search and simple browsing Improved system stability and fixed known issues Updated Android security patch to 2021.09



The update measures 135MB, and it has already started rolling out to users in a staged fashion. This means that it will reach a small number of OnePlus Nord CE users initially, with a broader rollout to follow in the next few days.

(Screenshot: Junglebee on the OnePlus Community forums)

If you haven’t received the update on your device so far, you can download the update package from the links below and flash it manually. Note that since OnePlus has removed the local upgrade option from the device settings on the OnePlus Nord CE, you’ll have to flash the update using ADB commands. If you’re not familiar with ADB, you can follow our guide to install ADB on Windows, macOS, and Linux to get started.

Download: OxygenOS 11.0.9.9 for the OnePlus Nord CE

At the time of writing, we only had access to download links for the full OTA package for the Global and India variants of the device. We’ll add the remaining links as soon as they become available.

Global: Full OTA Incremental from 11.0.6.6

India: Full OTA Incremental from 11.0.6.6

Europe: Full OTA Incremental from 11.0.6.6



Thanks to XDA Recognized Developer yshalsager for the download links!