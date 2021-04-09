OnePlus Nord LE is an extremely rare device you can’t buy

OnePlus has announced the OnePlus Nord LE, a one of a kind handset that you can’t even buy. You can, however, win it and be the envy of your friends.

The “LE” in OnePlus Nord LE stands of “Literally Only One Edition.” OnePlus said there is and will only ever be one in the world. What sets the device apart is the color and finish.

“The OnePlus Nord LE features a gradient that smoothly transitions from orange to green,” OnePlus product manager Andy Liu said. “Oh, and the device also has a smooth finish, as opposed to the glossy finish you’ll find on the OnePlus Nord in Blue Marble or Gray Onyx.”

Otherwise, the OnePlus Nord LE is exactly the same as the OnePlus Nord. That includes the same 6.44-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 765G processor, 4,115mAh battery, and quad-camera setup. The device also supports Warp Charge 30T and features an in-display fingerprint sensor. It’s a terrific device, and in our review we said it offers great performance at a great price.

While you can’t purchase the OnePlus Nord, the company said it’s giving the device away to one lucky winner. Here’s how to enter the giveaway:

Make sure you’re following @oneplus.nord on Instagram.

Take a picture of your current smartphone and post it on your Instagram feed – your caption needs to tell us why you want to upgrade to OnePlus Nord. Oh, and don’t forget to include #SwitchToNord in your caption, either.

The giveaway is a pretty cool way to drive interest in the brand, but what’s even cooler is the rarity of the OnePlus LE. Technically, anyone can get the same device, but it’s neat that there’s only one in the world with the exact color and finish.

OnePlus doesn’t specify if the giveaway is restricted to certain regions — the OnePlus Nord is only available in Asia and Europe — so it sounds like everyone can enter (so long as you’re 18 years of age or older).