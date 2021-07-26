Download: OnePlus Nord N10 5G receives its first Android 11 stable update

OnePlus started rolling out the OxygenOS 11 update for the OnePlus Nord N10 5G to the MetroPCS variant of the device earlier this month. But, at the time, the company hadn’t shared a detailed changelog or announced a wider rollout. Now, the company has finally announced the rollout on its forums, and the update has started rolling out to users in Europe, NA, and Turkey.

As per the post (via phoneArena), OxygenOS 11 for the OnePlus Nord N10 brings a host of new features to the device. These include all the new features Google introduced in Android 11, along with a couple of additions from OnePlus. In addition, the update brings the Android security patches for June 2021 to the device. Here’s the complete changelog for the update:

Changelog: OxygenOS 11 for the OnePlus Nord N10 5G System Updated to OxygenOS 11 version Fresh new UI visual design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details Since this is a big Android update with multiple new features, the upgrade process might be a little longer, please be more patient Updated Android security patch to 2021.06

Camera Updated the camera UI and optimized some of the function paths to offer more convenient operation Newly added HEVC codec to reduce video storage size seamlessly, capture and shoot more without compromising on quality Newly added access to a third-party app to share the picture by pressing and holding it in preview Newly added the quick access to recording mode by pressing and holding the shutter button and by sliding the button, you can easily zoom in or zoom out Newly added the playback display in Time-lapse mode to show the actual filming time

Ambient Display Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to the phone usage data (To set: Settings > Customization > Clock on ambient display) Newly added Canvas feature that can automatically draw a wireframe picture based on a lock screen photo on your phone（Path: Settings – Customization – Wallpaper – Canvas – Choose photo preview and it can be generated automatically)

Games Newly added Gaming Tools box for convenient switches of Pro Gaming Mode. You can now choose three ways of notifications: text-only, heads up and block just for your immersive gaming experience Newly added quick reply feature in a small window for WhatsApp and INS (Enable it by swiping down from upper right/left corners of the screen in gaming mode) Newly added mis-touch prevention feature. Enable it, swipe down from the top of the screen, click and the notification bar will pop out

Dark Mode Added a shortcut for Dark Mode, you can pull down the Quick Settings panel and find it Supported automatically enable by time range (path: Settings – Display – Dark Mode – Turn on automatically – Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise / Custom time range)



As with all OnePlus updates, OxygenOS 11 for the OnePlus Nord N10 5G is rolling out in a staged fashion. So it might be a while before the OTA notification pops up on your device. In case you wish to skip the wait, you can download the firmware package from the links below and install the update manually.

Download OxygenOS 11 for the OnePlus Nord N10 5G

Thanks to XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for the download links!