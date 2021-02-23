OnePlus Nord N10 5G in Europe now supports hands-free Amazon Alexa

If you have a OnePlus Nord N10 5G, you can now fully ditch the Google Assistant in favor of Alexa. While you can set Alexa as the default voice assistant on pretty much any modern Android phone, the overall experience may not match up to that of Google Assitant. For example, you can’t use your voice to trigger Alexa while you’re outside the Alexa app or your screen is off. For that to work, your phone must support hands-free Alexa capabilities.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G XDA Forums

We recently received a tip that the OnePlus Nord N10 5G now supports hands-free access to Amazon Alexa. Our tipster received an email from Amazon UK stating that his phone now has the feature. Although we could not find the OnePlus Nord N10 5G listed on Amazon UK’s list of Alexa built-in-compatible phones, OnePlus has confirmed to XDA that the feature is indeed supported for devices sold in select European markets. We are told that those countries include the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain and that the integration works for any EU N10 SKUs. The phone also doesn’t have to be purchased through Amazon.

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G isn’t the first OnePlus device to support hands-free Alexa, though. The OnePlus 8 series and OnePlus Nord also have it.

The benefit of hands-free Alexa is that you’ll be able to invoke Alexa from any screen as well as while your phone’s screen is off, much like how you can trigger Google Assitant by saying “OK Google” from any screen. To take advantage of Alexa hand-free on your OnePlus N10 5G, you will first need to download the Alexa app from the Google Play Store and then change the default voice assistant service. To do so, head over to Settings > Apps & Notifications > Default apps > Digital assistant app. From there, tap on “Default digital assistant app” and set Alexa as default. Keep in mind that hands-free Alexa is currently available for the European variant only.

Thanks to XDA Member Some_Random_Username for the tip!