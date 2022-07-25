OnePlus Nord N10 5G receives July 2022 security patches with latest update

OnePlus is currently in the process of shaping up its OxygenOS 13 skin based on Android 13. At the same time, the company is also trying to keep its older devices up to date with the latest security patches, but the amount of delay is quite intimidating. Case in point: While we’re about a week away from moving into August, OnePlus has now started rolling out the July 2022 security patches through the stable channel, starting with the OnePlus Nord N10 5G.

OxygenOS 11.0.7 for the OnePlus Nord N10 5G’s global model is currently rolling out to users. According to screenshots shared by users over on the OnePlus Community Forums, a similar update is also available for the T-Mobile variant of the same device. Note that the new build is still based on the Android 11 base, as the device is eligible for only one major OS update.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Here’s the full changelog for the update:

System [Updated] Android security patch to 2022.07



OnePlus is yet to announce the rollout on its forums, so it might be a while before the OTA notification pops up on your device. If you don’t wish to wait, you can download the incremental update package from the link provided below and flash the update manually. OnePlus typically releases software updates in a phased manner in order to catch any bugs in the release ahead of the wider rollout. Therefore, we don’t recommend installing the update manually if you’re using your OnePlus Nord N10 5G as your daily driver.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G XDA Forums

Download OxygenOS 11.0.7 for the OnePlus Nord N10 5G

As mentioned above, we currently have access to the incremental update package from OxygenOS 11.0.6 for the global model only. We’ll update this post with links to the full OTA package as soon as it becomes available.

Thanks to XDA Recognized Developer mlgmxyysd and XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for the download link!

Source: OnePlus Community Forums