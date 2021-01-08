The OnePlus Nord N100 and OnePlus Nord N10 5G are now up for pre-order in the US!

Earlier this week, it was revealed that the OnePlus Nord N100 and N10 5G would finally be made available in the US. Today, the pre-orders are now live on the OnePlus website! The two budget smartphones are set to release a week from today, on the 15th, in the US. However, if you pre-order today, you’ll also get some free goodies with your purchase.

First, the OnePlus Nord N100. This somewhat oddly named smartphone is the OnePlus’s competitively priced budget option. Costing just $180, the Nord N100 is a great alternative to similarly priced Nokia and Motorola phones. The 5,000mAh battery is the biggest selling point of this smartphone, so it’ll last for a long time without a charge. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor and 4GB of RAM also make the phone very competent! For only $180, the OnePlus Nord N100 is a very competent phone. If you pre-order from the OnePlus store, you’ll also get a free pair of OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z!

If the Nord N100 is a little too budget for you, then you’ll want to look at the OnePlus Nord N10 5G! This smartphone is only $300, making it one of the cheapest 5G options on the market currently! The Nord N10 5G comes with a Snapdragon 690 processor, 6GB of RAM, and has a 64MP rear camera. While the N10 5G has a smaller battery than the N100 with a 4,300mAh battery, it’s more than made up for with the addition of Warp Charge! The tech within this phone is pretty good for the $300 MSRP mark, and pre-ordering this smartphone nets you a free pair of OnePlus Buds Z.

