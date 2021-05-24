OnePlus Nord N10 5G and Nord N100 receive May 2021 security patches

OnePlus started rolling out the May 2021 Android security patches to its devices earlier this month. The company started off with its flagship OnePlus 9 series and, over the last few weeks, it has rolled out the latest patches to the OnePlus 9R, the OnePlus 7 series, and the OnePlus 7T series. Now, the company is releasing updates for its budget-friendly OnePlus Nord N10 5G and Nord N100, which include the May 2021 security patches, a few bug fixes, and some improvements.

As per a recent post on our OnePlus Nord N10 5G forums, OnePlus has started rolling out OxygenOS 10.5.14 for the device. The release includes the Android security patches for May 2021, fixes for known issues, system stability improvements, and connectivity optimizations. A similar update is rolling out to the OnePlus Nord N100 as well, according to a post on the OnePlus community forums. The update (OxygenOS 10.5.10 in EU and OxygenOS 10.5.8 in NA) includes the latest security patches, bug fixes, and improvements.

Here’s the complete changelog for the latest update for the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and the OnePlus Nord N100:

OnePlus Nord N10 5G: System Fixed known issues and improved system stability Updated Android security patch to 2021.05 Network Improved network performance

OnePlus Nord N100 System Updated Android security patch to 2021.05 Fixed known issues and improved system stability



As with all OnePlus updates, the latest OxygenOS release for the Nord N10 5G and the Nord N100 will roll out in a staged manner. This means that it will only reach a handful of users at first. Once OnePlus confirms that it has now major bugs, the update should start rolling out to more users.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G XDA Forums || OnePlus Nord N100 XDA Forums

At the moment, we don’t have access to the firmware packages for the latest OxygenOS release for these devices. We’ll add links for the same as soon as they become available.