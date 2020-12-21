OnePlus Nord N10 5G gets OxygenOS 10.5.8 with improved network, camera, and power consumption

OnePlus has begun to roll out OxygenOS 10.5.8 for the OnePlus Nord N10 5G, which includes a number of important fixes. The company calls today’s update incremental, and the changelog definitely reflects that.

The update is rolling out in Europe and North America; the versions are 10.5.8.BE89BA and 10.5.8.BE86AA, respectively. Below is the full changelog:

System Optimized power consumption of the system Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.12 Updated GMS package to 2020.09 Improved system stability

Camera Improved the shooting experience with the camera

Network Improved connection stability of mobile network to improve the experience



With the holiday period finally here, the update features some timely improvements. OnePlus says it has optimized the power consumption of the system, which will hopefully lead to improved battery life. Meanwhile, the update also includes an improved shooting experience with the camera, which will be nice for taking photos of your new presents.

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G has still yet to receive an upgrade to Android 11, and as we already learned, the device will only receive one major Android update over its lifetime. That’s hugely disappointing for the device because it means it has a much shorter lifespan compared to other affordable Android handsets.

Still, there’s a lot to like about the Nord N10 5G. The device features a 6.49-inch 90Hz display, 6GB of RAM, 4,300mAh battery, and a quad-camera setup, highlighted by a 64MP main lens. When the Nord N series was unveiled, OnePlus said the goal was to make cutting-edge technology more accessible to a wider range of users.

As always, OnePlus is soliciting feedback related to today’s update. If you notice anything wonky, you can let OnePlus know. Otherwise, OnePlus Nord N10 5G owners should hopefully enjoy an improved experience thanks to the update. It’s still unclear when the OnePlus Nord N10 5G will receive Android 11.

Download:

Thanks to XDA Member Some_Random_Username for providing the download links!