OnePlus Nord N10 5G receives OxygenOS 10.5.9 with January 2021 security patches

Another day, another software update from OnePlus! This time the company is back with a new build of OxygenOS for the OnePlus Nord N10 5G. Tagged as OxygenOS 10.5.9, the latest update carries a comparatively tiny changelog, but it does contain network stability improvements and optimizations related to power consumption. Last but not least, OnePlus bumps the Android security patch level (SPL) to January 2021 with this OTA.

It is worth mentioning that the OnePlus Nord N10 5G becomes the first smartphone from the Chinese OEM to get a taste of January 2021 security patches. Apart from the aforementioned fixes, the new build also introduces a handy quick setting switch to adjust mute, ringtone, and vibration, although it isn’t explicitly mentioned anywhere in the official update announcement post. Seeing as how the cheaper OnePlus Nord N100 has had this functionality for some time, it would be nice for the OnePlus Nord N10 5G to achieve feature-parity in this regard.

As with all OxygenOS updates, the latest OTA for the OnePlus Nord N10 5G is being rolled out in an incremental fashion. The update is expected to reach a small number of users during the initial period and it should be rolled out to all users in the coming days, after the company ensures that there aren’t any major issues in the release.

Download OxygenOS 10.5.9 for the OnePlus Nord N10 5G

In case you haven’t received the OTA update yet and you don’t want to wait for it, you can download the update package from the links below and manually sideload the update on your device. The empty sections will be filled in as we get the relevant download links.

Europe Full OTA Incremental OTA from OxygenOS 10.5.8

Global Full OTA Incremental OTA from OxygenOS 10.5.8



Thanks to XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for the tip and the download links!