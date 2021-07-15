Android 11 could be landing soon on the OnePlus Nord N10

OnePlus has fallen behind with software updates over the past few years, with its previous-generation flagship phones usually taking months to get the newest major Android OS updates. Security patches also aren’t as frequent as they are for most devices from Google and Samsung. Even though the speed of updates probably won’t change, OnePlus did promise to deliver more updates for most of its phones earlier this month, and now the OnePlus Nord N10 5G is starting to receive its first (and only) Android OS upgrade.

OnePlus said in November that Android 11 would be the only Android OS update for the Nord N10 and N100, but even though we’re getting closer to Android 12‘s release date, the N10 and N100’s Android 11 updates were nowhere to be found. However, Reddit user Gnerma says they just received the Android 11 update on their MetroPCS Nord N10 5G, indicating a wider rollout might start soon.

OnePlus has not yet published a changelog for the Nord N10’s Android 11 update on its official forums, which the company usually does for all updates that it rolls out. However, the Reddit user has a carrier-branded phone, so that could be why OnePlus has not made an announcement yet.

The most recent official update to the OnePlus Nord N10 was OxygenOS 10.5.14 (10.5.13 in the EU) released in late May, and it included the May 2021 Android security patches and improved network performance. All three models of the phone are listed as supporting SDK level 30, AKA Android 11, on the Google Play Console, so it seems it’s only a matter of time for the update to roll out to all users of the device. Hopefully, OnePlus will start the full rollout soon for both the N10 and N100.

An earlier version of this article mistakenly stated that the Android 11 build is running on an older security patch.