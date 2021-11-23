November 2021 security patches rolling out for OnePlus Nord N10 and Nord CE

OnePlus might not be giving its budget Nord devices as much attention as its flagship phones, particularly in the software update department, but there are still updates going out at a decent pace. The Nord N10 and Nord N100 received the October security patch a few days before the end of October, and now the Nord N10 and Nord CE are next in line for an OxygenOS update.

The OnePlus Nord N10 is now receiving OxygenOS 11.0.3 in North America (with a Europe rollout starting soon, assuming no bugs are discovered), while OxygenOS 11.0.11.11 is rolling out to the OnePlus Nord CE in North America, India, and Europe. The changelogs for both phones are short, with Google’s November 2021 security patches as the main addition. OnePlus says the Nord CE update also fixes “known issues and improved stability,” while the Nord N10 update optimizes “the stability of the communication network.”

OxygenOS 11.0.3 Changelog for OnePlus Nord N10 5G System Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.11

Network Optimized the stability of the communication network



OxygenOS 11.0.11.11 Changelog for the OnePlus Nord CE System Updated Android security patch to 2021.11 Fixed known issues and improved stability



OnePlus is slowly rolling out those updates in the usual staged rollout manner, but thanks to XDA member yshalsager, we have download links if you want to upgrade right now. As usual with OnePlus phones, you just have to download the correct package from the links below and move it to the root directory of the phone’s internal storage. Then head over to Settings > System > System Update > Local Update and select the downloaded file to begin the installation.

OnePlus Nord N10

OnePlus Nord CE

For the moment, we only have the update OTA for the Nord N10 instead of the full firmware, so you can only use that download if your Nord N10 is already on OxygenOS 11.0.2. If you’re on an earlier version, you’ll have to update to 11.0.2 first, or just wait for OnePlus to roll out the update normally.