OnePlus Nord N10 receives OxygenOS 10.5.10 with Feb 2021 security patches and 5G improvements

After rolling out OxygenOS 10.5.9 to the OnePlus Nord N10 5G last month, OnePlus is back again with a fresh update for its 2020 midrange phone. The device has started receiving OxygenOS 10.5.10, bringing the latest security patches, improvements to 5G, and more.

The OxygenOS 10.5.10 update for the OnePlus Nord N10 5G weighs 550MB incrementally and bumps the Android security patch level to February 2021, making it the first phone in the OnePlus family to receive the latest security patches. The update also bumps the GMS package to 2020.12 and improves 5G network stability. This is a minor update, and it’s still based on Android 10.

OxygenOS 10.5.10 update changelog:

System Adjusted a few feature descriptions Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.02 Updated GMS package to 2020.12

Network Improved 5G quality of connection in some scenarios to provide a better and stable network environment



The OxygenOS 10.5.10 has begun rolling out to the OnePlus Nord N10 5G Global and European variants. However, as is usually the case with phased software rollouts, it might take some time for the update to reach all units. To check if it’s available for your device yet, head to Settings > System > System Update. If you don’t want to wait, you can also download the update package from the link below to manually update your phone. If you’re currently running OxygenOS 10.5.9, download the incremental build. Grab the full zip if you’re on an older version — at the time being, we have only got the direct download links for the European variant. After downloading the update package, place it in the root directory of your internal storage. Then navigate to Settings > System > System Update > “Local Update“ and select the downloaded package to initiate the installation.

Download Links

Thanks to XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for the download links and tip!