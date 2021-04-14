OnePlus Nord N10 receives OxygenOS 10.5.11 with March 2021 security patches

After rolling out OxygenOS 10.5.10 in February this year, OnePlus is back again with a fresh update for its mid-range OnePlus Nord N10 5G. The latest update includes Android security patches for March 2021, power consumption optimizations, Wi-Fi and 5G stability improvements, and more.

OxygenOS 10.5.11 for the OnePlus Nord N10 5G is a minor update that measures just 113MB incrementally. It bumps the Android security patch level to February 2021, and it includes the following changes:

System Improved power consumption of the system Fixed known issues and improved system stability Updated Android security patch to 2021.03

Network Improved the performance and stability of Wi-Fi transfer Improved the stability of communication and 5G network



As with all software updates from OnePlus, OxygenOS 10.5.11 for the OnePlus Nord N10 5G will initially reach only a handful of users in Europe and North America. Once OnePlus confirms that it has no major bugs, the update should start rolling out to more users.

To check if the update is available on your device, you can head over to the System Update section in the device settings. If the update isn’t available there, you can download the update package from the links below. You can install the update package by navigating to Settings > System > System Update > Local Update and selecting the downloaded package.

The latest software update for the OnePlus Nord N10 5G comes just weeks after the device received hands-free Amazon Alexa support in the European region. If you still haven’t tried that out, head over to this post to get started. Do note that the feature is limited to EU N10 SKUs at the moment.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G XDA Forums

Download OxygenOS 10.5.11 for the OnePlus Nord N10 5G:

Thanks to XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for the download links and screenshot!