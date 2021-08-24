OnePlus Nord N10 receives OxygenOS 11.0.1 with August 2021 security patches

After rolling out OxygenOS updates with the August 2021 security patches to the OnePlus Nord and Nord CE yesterday, OnePlus has now started rolling out a similar update for the budget-friendly OnePlus Nord N10. The update includes the Android security patches for August 2021 and a few minor changes.

As per a recent post on the OnePlus Community forums, OxygenOS 11.0.1 has started rolling out to the OnePlus Nord N10 in the EU region. The update is rolling out incrementally, and it will reach the NA region in the coming days. It measures 179MB and includes the following changes:

System Improved system performance Updated Android security patch to 2021.08

Network Improved internet connection and optimize Wi-Fi signal



OxygenOS 11.0.1 for the OnePlus Nord N10 is the second stable Android 11-based release for the device. The first stable Android 11 update rolled out late in July this year and introduced many new features to the phone, including a fresh visual design, new Ambient display features, updated camera features, and an improved dark mode.

If you haven’t received the OTA notification for the latest update so far, you can manually check for it by heading to the Software Update section in the device settings. Alternatively, you can download the firmware package from the links below and install it manually.

Download OxygenOS 11.0.1 for the OnePlus Nord N10

Thanks to XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username and Recognized Developer yshalsager for the download links!