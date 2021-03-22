Leaked render gives us our first look at the OnePlus Nord N10 successor

Last year, OnePlus expanded its horizon beyond the flagship sphere and stepped into the mid-range and budget smartphone segments. The first step in this direction was the OnePlus Nord, which offered a premium mid-range smartphone experience at an affordable price point. The company then introduced the budget-friendly Nord N series for Europe and North America, consisting of the OnePlus N10 and the OnePlus N100. While we aren’t expecting the Chinese OEM to refresh the OnePlus Nord N series anytime soon, a fresh leak has given us an early glimpse at what could likely turn out to be the eventual OnePlus Nord N10 successor.

Serial leaker Steve ‘OnLeaks’ Hemmerstoffer has just dropped the first render of an upcoming OnePlus device which he thinks “will be marketed in a few months as the successor of the Nord N10”. The device is reportedly codenamed “Ebba”, and although not much is known about its internal hardware, the leaked render shows off the overall design of the device.

Starting with the back, the first major change we spot is the omission of the fourth camera sensor — likely the 2MP monochrome sensor. In any case, the triple camera setup arranged vertically inside a rectangular module gives the device a much cleaner look, in our opinion. Another notable change is the relocation of the fingerprint scanner from the back to the right frame. The device measures 162.9 x 74.7 x 8.4mm (10.3mm with the rear camera bump) and is said to feature a glossy plastic back and a metal frame.

Moving to the front, we are told the OnePlus ‘Ebba’ has the same 6.49-inch punch-hole display as the OnePlus Nord N10. At the bottom, we see speaker grills, a USB Type C port, the primary microphone, and a 3.5mm audio jack. That’s all we know about this alleged OnePlus Nord N10 successor for now. But as it’s usually the case with unannounced OnePlus phones, this is just the start, and we’ll likely get to see the new device popping up in various leaks over the coming weeks.