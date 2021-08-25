OnePlus rolls out August 2021 security patches to the OnePlus Nord N100

Over the last few days, OnePlus has rolled out the Android security patches for August 2021 to a couple of Nord devices. The company started off with the original OnePlus Nord, which was followed by the OnePlus Nord CE and the OnePlus Nord N10. Now, the OnePlus Nord N100 is also joining the list.

The latest OxygenOS 11 update for the OnePlus Nord N100 includes the Android security patches for August 2021, stability improvements, and bug fixes for known issues. It’s a minor release that doesn’t include any of the new features or improvements that rolled out to other Nord devices in the last few days. Here’s the complete changelog for OxygenOS 11.0.1 (EU) and 11.0.3 (NA) for the OnePlus Nord N100:

System Updated Android security patch to 2021.08 Improved the stability and fixed known issues



As with all OxygenOS releases, the latest build for the OnePlus Nord N100 is rolling out in an incremental fashion. This means that it will reach only a handful of devices right now and gradually roll out to more users in the coming days. If you don’t wish to wait, you can download the firmware package from the link below and flash the update manually. At the moment, we only have access to download links for the incremental update from 11.0 and full OTA for the EU region. We’ll add the remaining links as soon as they become available.

OnePlus Nord N100 XDA Forums

Download OxygenOS 11.0.1 (EU)/OxygenOS 11.0.3(NA) for the OnePlus Nord N100