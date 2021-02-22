OxygenOS update for the OnePlus Nord N100 brings January 2021 security patches

Hot on the heels of the OxygenOS 10.5.9 update for the OnePlus Nord N10 5G late last week, OnePlus is pushing a new update to its budget-friendly smartphone: OnePlus Nord N100. The new update improves power consumption, system, and network stability and optimizes VoWiFi. More importantly, the update also brings along January 2021 security patches.

The European variant is receiving OxygenOS 10.5.7 while the North American unit is getting OxygenOS 10.5.5. The update is still based on Android 10 and it looks like you’ll have to wait for some more time to get your hands on the new OxygenOS 11 launcher that OnePlus promised to rollout at a later date.

The full update changelog of OxygenOS 10.5.7 / 10.5.5 is as below:

System Improved the power consumption Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.01 Improved system stability and fixed some bugs

Network Further improved network stability Optimized the stability of VoWiFi connection



OnePlus has already started rolling out the new update to the OnePlus Nord N100 units in Europe and North America. The update is being pushed in batches, meaning it will reach only a small portion of the user base today, followed by a wider rollout in the coming days. To check your luck, head over to Settings > System > System updates. If you don’t see any updates there, don’t worry. You can still grab the new update and install it on your OnePlus Nord N100 manually. To do so, download the appropriate OTA package corresponding to your variant from the links posted below. Once downloaded, place the zip package in the root directory of your internal storage. Now, navigate to Settings > System > System Update > Local Update and select the update package to begin the installation. Your device should automatically reboot after it’s finished installing the update.

Download links

Thanks to XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for the download links and tip!