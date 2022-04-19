OnePlus doubles down on the affordable 5G smartphone segment with the new Nord N20 5G

Last November, we got our first look at an upcoming affordable 5G smartphone from OnePlus called the Nord N20 5G. OnePlus officially confirmed the device’s existence earlier this month and announced that it would soon make its way to North American markets. As promised, the company has now launched the OnePlus Nord N20 5G in the US, and here’s everything you need to know about it.

OnePlus Nord N20 5G: Specifications

Specification OnePlus Nord N20 5G Display 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 RAM & Storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage

Expandable up to 512GB Battery & Charging 4,500mAh

33W wired fast charging Security In-display fingerprint scanner Rear Camera(s) Primary: 64MP

Monochrome: 2MP

Macro: 2MP Front Camera(s) 16MP Port(s) USB Type-C Audio N/A Connectivity 5G

4G LTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth Software OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11

As previously seen in the leaked renders, the new OnePlus Nord N20 5G features a boxy design like the iPhone 13 lineup. It sports a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 64MP primary camera paired with monochrome and macro sensors. Over on the front, the device has a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a hole-punch cutout in the top left corner for the 16MP selfie shooter and a chunky lower bezel.

Being an affordable device, the OnePlus Nord N20 5G doesn’t feature OnePlus’ iconic alert slider. But it does have a power button on the right edge and a volume rocker on the left edge next to the SIM card tray. The device also features a USB Type-C port at the bottom next to a speaker grille and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

On the inside, the OnePlus Nord N20 5G packs Qualcomm’s 5G-enabled Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The device includes a microSD card slot for expansion up to 512GB. A respectable 4,500mAh battery rounds off the hardware and offers support for 33W wired fast charging with the included charging brick.

Pricing & Availability

The OnePlus Nord N20 5G will go on sale in the US starting April 28. It will be available through T-Mobile and Metro in a single blue colorway. The device will be available for $282 through both carriers when bought outright. But you can get it for free if you add a line via 24 months of bill credits. The Nord N20 5G will also be available through Amazon, Best Buy, and other retailers later in the summer.