OnePlus Nord N20 5G is the latest OnePlus phone to leak, and it's got a design overhaul

OnePlus has been something of a leaky ship recently, with the OnePlus 10 Pro leaking far in advance of its launch. It’s not all about the flagships though, as the OnePlus Nord N20 5G is the latest OnePlus phone to leak, and it’s packing a design overhaul. The iPhone 13’s boxy design is almost certainly an inspiration for this smartphone, as it features a flat display, a flat back, and flat sides.

These images have leaked thanks to @OnLeaks in collaboration with 91Mobiles. OnLeaks also shared key specifications and dimensions with the publication. It’s expected to have a 6.43-inch AMOLED panel, an in-display fingerprint sensor, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, and a triple camera array on the back. The camera array is said to be made up of a 48MP primary sensor, and a pair of 2MP cameras. The front-facing camera is said to come in at 16MP. Finally, the phone’s dimensions are said to be 159.8 x 73.1 x 7.7mm (9.6mm thickness including camera protrusion).

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 is a mid-range chipset recently launched by Qualcomm. It’s a step up from the Snapdragon 690 that Qualcomm unveiled back in June last year. Qualcomm says that the Snapdragon 695 5G offers support for both mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G, up to 30% faster graphics rendering, and 15% improved CPU performance compared to its predecessor. The SoC is based on Qualcomm’s Kryo 660 CPU cores (up to 2.2GHz), and it packs the Adreno 619 GPU.

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G was also a mid-range smartphone, packing the Snapdragon 690 last year, though it also came with a larger display. OnLeaks also told 91Mobiles that while he’s decently sure that the phone is the OnePlus Nord N20 5G, there’s a chance that it is instead the OnePlus Nord CE2 5G. It’s likely we’ll be seeing some new mid-range smartphones from the company soon though, as the Nord N10 launched in October of last year.