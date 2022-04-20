Here are all the new wallpapers from the affordable OnePlus Nord N20 5G

OnePlus recently lifted the covers off a new affordable 5G smartphone — the Nord N20 5G. The device features Qualcomm’s mid-range Snapdragon 695 chip, a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, a 64MP triple camera setup, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. On the software front, the OnePlus Nord N20 5G runs OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11.

While OnePlus isn’t shipping the device with its latest software release — OxygenOS 12 — the company is reportedly offering two new wallpapers with the device. The Oxygen Updater team has managed to extract the wallpapers coming with the OnePlus Nord N20 5G ahead of the first official sale, and you can download them for your device by following the link below.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

OnePlus Nord N20 5G wallpapers

As mentioned earlier, the OnePlus Nord N20 5G will ship with two device-specific wallpapers. Compressed versions of these wallpapers are shown in the gallery below.

If you like either of these Nord N20 5G wallpapers, you can download the full resolution files by clicking on the following link. Unfortunately, the device does not ship with any new live wallpapers. But that was to be expected, given that OnePlus does not include any live wallpapers on its Nord lineup of devices.

Download the OnePlus Nord N20 5G wallpapers

Note that the full-resolution wallpapers measure 2400 x 1080 pixels. Therefore, the wallpapers should scale well on all devices with an FHD+ display. If you happen to have a phone with a higher resolution panel, you can head on over to our post on the best wallpaper apps for Android for some amazing alternatives. Our list includes the Abstruct app, which features a collection of wallpapers by Hampus Olsson. Olsson is known for designing the stock wallpapers found on a bunch of other OnePlus devices, so we’re sure you’ll find something that catches your fancy.

Source: Oxygen Updater