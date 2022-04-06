The OnePlus Nord N20 is coming to North America with an AMOLED display and an iPhone-esque design

The OnePlus Nord N20 leaked all the way back in November of 2021, nearly six months ago now. We haven’t heard anything about it since then, though we already got a sense of what the phone will eventually look like. It was capitalizing on the iPhone-lookalike trend that a few other OEMs jumped in on with its squared-off look, and it packed mid-range specifications, too. Now the phone has officially been confirmed as coming to North America later this month.

In an interview with PCMag, OnePlus COO Kinder Liu started off by revealing some details about the Nord line of smartphones. It’s surpassed the company’s highest expectations and has been a best seller at both T-Mobile and MetroPCS since the launch of the Nord N100 and Nord N10. Apparently, OnePlus sold 2.5 million Nord smartphones in the U.S. last year. With performance like that, it’s no wonder why OnePlus is doubling down on the Nord series.

OnePlus shared an official render of the OnePlus Nord N20 with PCMag and also confirmed some details about its screen. It will feature a 6.43-inch 60Hz AMOLED screen. It was implied the reason was that there was a choice between a 90Hz LCD or a 60Hz AMOLED, and the company went for the AMOLED display instead. “Our 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display offers low power consumption as well as better contrast, more vivid colors, and a wider color gamut than what is currently on sale in the North America affordable device market,” Liu told PCMag.

There will also be an in-display fingerprint sensor and SuperVOOC fast charging. Liu didn’t confirm any additional details about the OnePlus Nord N20 (including the actual charging speed), though @OnLeaks shared specifications when he leaked the device last year. Given that the images shared by @OnLeaks match what OnePlus shared with PCMag, it makes it more likely that the previously-leaked specifications are correct.

According to that previous leak, the OnePlus Nord N20 is expected to pack both a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC and a triple camera array on the back. The camera array is said to be made up of a 48MP primary sensor, and a pair of 2MP cameras. The front-facing camera is said to come in at 16MP. Finally, the phone’s dimensions are said to be 159.8 x 73.1 x 7.7mm (9.6mm thickness including camera protrusion).

The OnePlus Nord N20 will be available for purchase in North America later this month, though no exact date was given. There’s also no information on international availability just yet, nor on pricing.

Source: PCMag