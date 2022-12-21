If you need to buy some more gifts before Chrismas, these OnePlus smartphones will get there in time

We're all on a tight deadline to get the last gifts before Christmas comes around. So, if you're a late shopper looking for great deals that will still get delivered to you before the big day, we have one tip for you— the One Plus Nord N20 and OnePlus Nord N200 are on sale, and they'll get to you before the holidays!

OnePlus Nord N20 OnePlus Nord N20 5G $230 $300 Save $70 The OnePlus Nord N20 may not be down to its best price ever, but it's still a great deal when you save over 20% off the phone's price. $230 at Amazon

We tested the OnePlus Nord N20 earlier this year and found that it had a stunning AMOLED display, even if it only refreshes at 60Hz. The phone itself looks great and is speedy enough to execute most daily tasks, thanks to the Snapdragon 695 and 6GB of RAM on board. We weren't really happy with the camera, though, but given that it only costs $230, we're ready to overlook this shortcoming.

OnePlus Nord N200 OnePlus Nord N200 $170 $240 Save $70 Ahead of the holidays, the OnePlus Nord N200 is $70 cheaper than its regular price, which means you get to save that money for something else! $170 at Amazon

The OnePlus Nord N200 is a budget phone through and through, but that doesn't mean it's bad. It comes with a 6.49" full HD LCD and a decent 90Hz refresh rate, so you get great responses when playing games, watching videos, and so on. It also comes with an absolutely massive 5000mAh battery with fast charging, which means you'll get a lot of usage out of this phone before you need to plug it in. The phone features a Snapdragon 480 chipset and the Adreno 619 GPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB storage that's easily expandable.

What you need to take out of this, however, is the fact that both devices can be delivered before Christmas. If you're short on gifts for your loved ones, you better order one of these, wrap it nicely and place it under the tree ASAP.