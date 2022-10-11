The OnePlus Nord N20 falls to $230 in Prime Early Access Sale

The OnePlus Nord N20 5G is one of the best cheap Android phones in the US, offering solid specs at an attractive price point. And during the ongoing Prime Early Access Sale, you can get it even cheaper.

Launched at $300 and usually available for $250-260, the OnePlus Nord N20 has been discounted by $70 during the ongoing Prime Early Access Sale. You can grab the unlocked model in the Blue Smoke colorway for just $230. If you’re looking for a solid smartphone under $300 this is the one to get.

For $230, you get a powerful hardware package wrapped in a beautiful body. The OnePlus Nord N20 features a sturdy, matte-coated plastic build with flat edges. On the front, you get a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. It’s a 60Hz panel so you’ll miss out on a smoother scrolling experience but that’s the trade-off you have to make for more vibrant colors, richer contrast, and an Always-on display.

Under the hood, the OnePlus Nord N20 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 Soc, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 flash storage. On the back, you’ll find a triple camera setup, consisting of a 64MP primary shooter, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. Over on the front, there’s a 16MP selfie shooter.

The OnePlus Nord N20 also packs a sizeable 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. There’s no wireless charging here, which is understandable given the price. As far as software is concerned, the phone ships with OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11.

Other highlights of the OnePlus Nord N20 include an in-display fingerprint scanner, a microSD card slot, a 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth 5.1, and 5G support.

If you can shell out $100 more, you can grab the Google Pixel 6a at its lowest-ever price. It offers better cameras, faster performance, and much better software support.