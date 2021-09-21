Which 5G and 4G bands does the OnePlus Nord N200 support?

The OnePlus Nord N200 is the most affordable 5G phone offered by the company in the US. It comes with an exciting set of specifications, including a 90Hz display, 5,000mAh battery, and Snapdragon 480 SoC, making it an excellent option for a budget 5G phone. But does it work on all 5G carriers in the US?

5G network bands supported by OnePlus Nord N200

The Nord N200 only works on T-Mobile’s 5G network in the United States. Verizon and AT&T 5G networks aren’t supported. Among the T-Mobile 5G bands, the phone supports n2 (1.9GHz), n25 (1.9GHz), n41 (2.5GHz), and n71 (600MHz), all of which either come under mid-band or low-band types.

Unfortunately, there’s no support for T-Mobile’s mmWave n260 and n261 bands, meaning you won’t get the ultra-fast mmWave speeds. That said, the non-availability of the mmWave bands isn’t a big disappointment, considering T-Mobile’s mmWave deployment is limited to very few cities and much rarer than the sub-6GHz 5G bands.

4G network bands and carrier compatibility

Unlike the 5G, the Nord N200 supports the 4G LTE networks of all three major operators in the country — AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon. Here are the 4G LTE bands supported by the phone on the three carriers:

AT&T: 2/4/66/5/12/17

T-Mobile: 2/4/66/5/12/71

Verizon: 2/4/5/13/66

3G and 2G network bands supported by Nord N200

The OnePlus Nord N200 can work on GSM and WCDMA networks, but there’s no support for CDMA networks. Most carriers in the US have either already shut their 2G and 3G networks down or are in the process of doing so. So the 2G and 3G support on the N200 will mostly matter to you while you’re roaming internationally and don’t have access to 4G LTE or 5G networks.

Here are all the GSM and WCDMA bands supported by the phone:

WCDMA: B1,2,4,5,8

GSM: 850/900/1800/1900

This is everything you need to know about the carrier compatibility and network bands supported by the OnePlus Nord N200. If you’re planning to buy the phone, we have picked the best deals on the phone. You can also check out recommendations for the best Nord N200 cases to safeguard the device.