OnePlus Nord N200 is a new budget 5G phone available in North America

OnePlus has one of the smallest smartphone portfolios among Android OEMs. It wasn’t too long ago, OnePlus hardly released four devices a year. But that changed last year when OnePlus decided to branch out into the mid-range and budget segments under the new Nord series. In 2021, the company is marching forward with the same theme. Having unveiled the flagship OnePlus 9 series earlier this year, OnePlus has now turned its attention on the Nord lineup. Last week the company launched a new affordable mid-range smartphone in India called OnePlus Nord CE. Unfortunately, the OnePlus Nord CE won’t launch in North America. Instead, OnePlus has something different planned for this market. Meet the OnePlus Nord N200, a successor to the OnePlus Nord N100.

OnePlus Nord N200: Specifications

Specification OnePlus Nord N200 5G Dimensions and Weight NA Display 6.49-inch LCD

Full HD+

90Hz screen refresh rate

Hole-punch display SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G: 2x ARM Cortex-A76 performance cores @ 2.0GHz 6x ARM Cortex-A55 efficiency cores @ 1.8GHz 8nm

Adreno 619 GPU RAM and Storage 4GB RAM

64GB flash storage

MicroSD card support Battery & Charging 5,000 mAh battery

18W fast charger (inside the box) Rear Camera Primary: 13MP primary shooter

Secondary: 2MP macro

Tertiary: 2MP bokeh Front Camera 16MP Ports USB Type-C port

3.5mm headphone jack Connectivity 5G

Bluetooth 5.1

Type-C port

WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) Security Side-mounted fingerprint reader Software Android 11 with OxygenOS 11

The new Nord N200 offers several improvements over its forerunner, including a hi-res display, a faster chipset, and 5G support. While last year’s Nord N100 clearly had a budget phone vibe to it, this year’s model looks more premium and clean-looking. On the front, the OnePlus Nord N200 sports a 6.49-inch full HD+ 90Hz panel, a step up from the HD+ panel of the Nord N100. Under the hood, the phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chipset, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB UFS 2.1 flash storage. The Snapdragon 480 promises over twice the CPU and GPU performance of the Snapdragon 460, so we’re looking at some solid year-on-year performance boost here. Not to mention, the new chipset also enables 5G connectivity.

The rest of the package is a bit familiar as we’re still getting the same triple rear camera comprising of a 13MP primary shooter and two 2MP depth and macro sensors. Meanwhile, the 5,000mAh battery and 18W fast charger are also unchanged.

Elsewhere, the OnePlus Nord N200 comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth 5.1, a 3.5mm audio jack, and runs Android 11 out-of-the-box with OxygenOS 11 on top.

Pricing & Availablity

The OnePlus Nord N200 comes in a single 4GB/64GB variant. It will go on sale in the US and Canada starting June 25 at a starting price of $240 and 320 CAD, respectively. In the US, T-Mobile and “Metro by T-Mobile” will be the exclusive wireless partner. Meanwhile, the unlocked model will be available from oneplus.com, Best Buy, Amazon, and B&H. OnePlus hasn’t detailed any plans to bring the phone to European markets.