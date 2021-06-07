OnePlus is bringing another budget phone with 5G to the United States

OnePlus released its first ‘Nord’ phone last year as the company began to expand to cheaper smartphones. The original Nord has already been followed up by two additional models, the Nord N10 5G and Nord N100, and OnePlus confirmed last month that two more phones were on the way. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has now shared new details about its latest budget phone, the OnePlus Nord N200, as well as the first official image.

The OnePlus Nord N200 will replace the Nord N100, which is currently the company’s cheapest phone at $180. Pete Lau confirmed (via PCMag) that the OnePlus Nord N200 will be priced under $250, and unlike the Nord N100, it will support 5G in the United States. OnePlus could be positioning it as a competitor against the Galaxy A32 5G, Samsung’s cheapest 5G phone with a similar price of $280. Lau also revealed that the Nord N200 will have a 6.5-inch 1080p LCD screen, an improvement over the Nord N100’s 720p panel.

The Nord N200 appears to be a rebranded OPPO A93 5G (just as the N100 was a rebrand), which was released in January. OPPO’s phone has a 6.5-inch 1080p 90Hz LCD screen, a Snapdragon 480 chipset, 8GB RAM, 128GB of internal storage with microSD card support, three rear cameras (though two of them are just depth sensors), and a 5,000mAh battery. It’s not clear how much OnePlus will customize the A93 to make it the N200, but the screen at least is the same across both phones.

It remains to be seen how well the OnePlus Nord N200 will sell in the United States, especially against increased competition from Samsung. The limited software support has been one point of contention among OnePlus fans — the Nord N10 and N100 were only promised one Android update, while the Galaxy A32 is set to receive three “generations” of Android updates. OnePlus’ last budget phone also lacked the alert slider that has been common on the company’s flagship phones for years.

Featured image: Leaked render of the OnePlus Nord N200, courtesy of OnLeaks