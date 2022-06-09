Download: OnePlus Nord N200 receives stable Android 12 with OxygenOS 12 update

Hot on the heels of the Android 12 update for the OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus is bumping one more Nord device to the latest version of OxygenOS: the Nord N200. Yes, OnePlus’ budget 5G offering for the U.S. and Canada has finally received a taste of Android 12.

OnePlus has started rolling out the first stable OxygenOS 12 update to the carrier-unlocked variant of the OnePlus Nord N200. Besides the jump to Android 12, the update also increments the security patch level to May 2022. The company had only promised one major Android update for the Nord N200, so this will very likely be the last OS update to this device. However, it should continue to get security and maintenance updates for some time.

The new update is identified by the software version C.15. The build includes all the features that Google introduced with Android 12, along with a couple of handy additions from OnePlus. Check out the complete changelog in the following section for a quick overview of the key updates.

OxygenOS 12 stable update changelog for the OnePlus Nord 200 System [Optimized] AI System Booster to 2.1 to support the system to run smoothly even when the load was high [Added] Earphone Control Card with Bluetooth earphone one-click adjustment [Updated] Android security patch to 2022.05

Dark Mode [Added] three adjustable levels, bringing a more personalized and comfortable user experience

Shelf [Added] style options for Cards, making data contents more visual and easier to read [Added] access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf, allowing you to search multiple contents on your phone, including Apps, Settings, Media Data, etc [Added] OnePlus Watch Card in Shelf, to easily glance at your health status

Work Life Balance [Added] Work Life Balance feature, allowing you to effortlessly switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings [Added] the support of automatic Work and Life mode switching, based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time, also bringing customized App notification profiles according to the personalization

Gallery [Added] the support of switching between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognizing the best-quality pictures, and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more pleasing



Download Stable OxygenOS 12 for the OnePlus Nord 200

If you own the OnePlus Nord N200 and want to install OxygenOS 12 right now without waiting, you can grab the full OTA package for the update using the link below and manually flash it afterwards.

OnePlus Nord 200 Unlocked (DE2117_11_C.15) Full OTA



Note that the carrier models of the Nord N200 use a different software build. Even after cross-flashing the regular retail firmware, you might not be able to sideload the aforementioned OxygenOS 12 build due to mismatching modems.

Thanks to XDA Recognized Developer mlgmxyysd and XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for the download link!