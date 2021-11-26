The OnePlus Nord N200 is an absolute steal at $99

Black Friday is underway and that means amazing deals are coming thick and fast. If you’re on the lookout for a budget-friendly smartphone under $200, your search probably ends right here; OnePlus is offering a flat 50% discount on the OnePlus Nord N200.

The OnePlus Nord N200 normally retails at $200. But this Black Friday, you can pick it up for just $99, a whopping S100 off of its normal retail price. Hit the link in the box above, to place your order now.

There’s no doubt that the OnePlus Nord N200 is one of the best budget phones under $200, but at $100 it’s an absolute steal for what it has to offer. There’s one caveat though: this deal is only applicable on the Metro by T-Mobile version. That means you will be locked to Metro and can’t active the phone on other carriers. There’s no discount on the unlocked model, unfortunately.

OnePlus Nord N200 5G The OnePlus Nord N200 is one of the best budget phones in the US. It packs a 6.5-inch 90Hz display, Snapdragon 480G SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery. Buy from OnePlus

For $99, you get a large 6.49-inch FHD+ LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate that’s great for media consumption. The phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 480G chipset, which while not the fastest out there, is plenty powerful for normal, day-to-day operations. The OnePlus Nord N200 has a triple camera setup on the back, featuring a 13MP primary camera, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Other highlights of the phone include a 16MP selfie shooter, a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

