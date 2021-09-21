What colors does the OnePlus Nord N200 come in?

OnePlus launched the new Nord N200 smartphone in the US in June this year. It succeeds the company’s Nord N100 and brings a host of upgrades, including 5G connectivity. The phone has emerged as an excellent budget 5G phone for T-Mobile consumers. If you’re looking to buy it, you may be wondering about its color options. The company is offering the Nord N200 in just one color — Blue Quantum.

The Blue Quantum Nord N200 sports a blue gradient sheen that makes it look elegant. The actual color of the phone is more of a pale blue shade.

While many people will appreciate the OnePlus Nord N200 in Blue Quantum, the lack of choice will disappoint others. That said, the company had released just one color option for the Nord N100 as well, so the single color option for the N200 isn’t surprising. In fact, OnePlus’s current lineup has a single color option for budget models and just two color options for the higher-end phones. You can check out our best OnePlus phones guide for other great phones from the company that you can buy right now.

OnePlus Nord N200: Specifications

The Nord N200 features a 6.49-inch Full-HD+ 90Hz display with 2.5D cover glass. It’s powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. In addition, there’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The phone runs on OxygenOS, based on Android 11, and has a triple rear camera setup that’s headlined by a 13MP camera. You also get a 16MP selfie shooter, 5G, NFC, and USB Type-C port. Lastly, the company has packed a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

OnePlus Nord N200: Price & Availability

The OnePlus Nord N200 carries a price tag of $239.99. You can buy it via Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, and OnePlus.com in unlocked form, while T-Mobile and Metro offer carrier variants. We have also selected the best deals on the phone if you’re looking to order it.