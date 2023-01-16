OnePlus is offering up some of its best handsets in its latest deal that knocks $50 off the Nord N200 and $100 off the OnePlus 10T.

OnePlus is back at it again with more deals for the week of January. In addition to $100 off the OnePlus 10T 5G 128GB model, it's also discounting $100 off the OnePlus 10T 5G 256GB model as well. Furthermore, the company is also offering a great discount on the OnePlus Nord N200, taking $50 off, which brings it down to just $189. All of these phones were included in our top picks for OnePlus devices, so no matter what you choose, you can't go wrong.

OnePlus Nord N200 OnePlus Nord N200 $190 $240 Save $50 The OnePlus Nord N200 is now being offered at a discounted price of $189 during a special sale. $190 at OnePlus

The Nord N200 is one of the best budget smartphone options out on the market right now, and now that it's $50 off, the handset has become an even better option. The Nord N200 comes with a 6.49-inch 90Hz LCD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB of internal storage with expansion through microSD cards. For a limited time, it's now available for just $189.

Official bumper case OnePlus 10T $550 $650 Save $100 The OnePlus 10T tries to make up for its compromises with a flagship chipset and super fast charging speeds. $550 at OnePlus

The OnePlus 10T 5G features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, up to 16GB RAM, and up to 256GB of internal storage. By selecting the 8GB RAM model you'll get 128GB of storage, while the 16GB RAM model will come with 256GB of storage. Both models will have a 50MP main camera, along with a 8MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro camera. As mentioned before, you'll get $100 whichever model you choose, bringing the 128GB version down to $549 and the 256GB model down to $649.

Finally, OnePlus is also offering a deal for the OnePlus 10 Pro that will include Buds Z2 for free. Although in order to take advantage of this deal you'll have to spring for the 12GB model with 256GB of storage. OnePlus will be offering these deals until January 22, so you'll have some time to think about it.