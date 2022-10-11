Experience 5G on a budget with this Prime Early Access deal on the OnePlus Nord N200

Itching to try 5G but don’t want to shell out hundreds of dollars on a flagship smartphone? Today is your lucky day as the 5G-enabled OnePlus Nord N200 is available for just $180 during Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale. For less than $200, the phone offers a 6.49-inch FHD+ 90Hz display, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 480 SoC, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, a large 5,000mAh battery, and a triple camera setup.

The OnePlus Nord N200 5G usually retails for $240, but Amazon Prime members can get it for just $180 by following the link below. However, note that the Nord N200 is only compatible with T-Mobile’s 5G network. The device doesn’t work on Verizon and AT&T’s 5G networks, and only supports the n2, n25, n41, and n71 bands. The OnePlus Nord N200 certainly won’t give you the best 5G experience, but it’s not bad especially considering its heavily discounted price.

As far as performance is concerned, the OnePlus Nord N200 will give you a faster and smoother experience than most other smartphones in this price range. The energy-efficient Snapdragon 480 chip, combined with the massive 5,000mAh battery, will also ensure the device easily last a full day of use. Once it does run out of juice, you’ll be able to quickly charge it up with the included 18W charging brick.

For photos and videos, the OnePlus Nord N200 offers a 13MP primary camera, a 2MP depth sensor, a 2MP macro camera, and a 16MP selfie shooter. Other noteworthy features include a 3.5mm headphone jack, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a microSD card for expansion up to 256GB. Overall, the OnePlus Nord N200 offers a well-rounded package, and it’s a great deal at its current price.

Will you get the OnePlus Nord N200 during Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale, or are you eyeing another 5G phone in the same price range? Let us know in the comments section below.