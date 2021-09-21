Is the OnePlus Nord N200 waterproof? Does it have an IP rating?

OnePlus hasn’t had the best track record for adding water and dust-resistance ratings to its smartphones. The OnePlus 8 series was the first OnePlus phone series to have an IP rating, but there were caveats. The company also included an IP rating with the 9 series, but not all variants of the OnePlus 9 come with it. So if you’re wondering whether the Nord N200 has been lucky to get an IP rating, you’ll be disappointed. The OnePlus Nord N200 isn’t waterproof and has no IP rating.

The OnePlus website doesn’t mention any water resistance on the Nord N200. There’s some chatter online about the phone being IPX2 rated, but the company hasn’t said anything officially. Also, IPX2 is one of the lowest water-resistance ratings, and means your device can withstand just dripping water up to an angle of just 15 degrees — so you’re better off keeping your device away from water anyway.

It isn’t completely surprising to see the lack of an IP rating for the Nord N200, as the IP certification adds to the cost of the devices. So, in the case of affordable devices, manufacturers don’t want to increase the device cost and pass it on to the consumers. Thus, budget phones typically don’t come with IP certifications.

The Nord N200 may lack an IP rating, but the phone has a decent set of specs. You get a 6.49 inch Full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, Android 11, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC. The N200 also packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and 5G connectivity. Unfortunately, it can only work with T-Mobile 5G in the US.

In addition, the N200 comes with a triple rear camera setup that’s headlined by a 13MP primary shooter and a 16MP selfie shooter. NFC, a USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of onboard storage are also present in the phone.

OnePlus Nord N200 The OnePlus Nord N200 is the company's newest budget phone. It runs on Android 11, and the company is promising three years of maintenance updates for the phone, more than its predecessor.

